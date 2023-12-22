GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai college professor honoured

December 22, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
P. Prakash, Associate Professor of Chemistry, Thiagarajar College.

P. Prakash, Associate Professor of Chemistry, Thiagarajar College.

P. Prakash, Associate Professor of Chemistry, Thiagarajar College, Madurai, has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Chartered Chemist (CChem)‘ by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), London, UK. The CChem designation is a mark of professional competence awarded to experienced chemical scientists, who have demonstrated profound knowledge, significant personal achievements, professionalism and a commitment to professional development.

A press release issued by the college on Friday said college secretary Hari K. Thiagarajan greeted Mr. Prakash on the achievement. The application for CChem was rigorously assessed by a panel of at least three experienced chartered chemists. Once the award was officially approved, the recipients had the privilege to append the designation ‘CChem’ to their names. The college management honoured him with a citation and a cash award.

Mr. Prakash acquired his Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) degree from Madurai Kamaraj University last year. He featured in the prestigious ‘World ranking of top 2% scientists’ list prepared by Stanford University in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Mr. Prakash is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), London, and the Indian Chemical Society (FICS), Kolkata. Under his guidance, 14 students had obtained Ph.D. degrees, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.