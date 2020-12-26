Madurai Collectorate and Rani Mangammal Palace to be restored

They are part of the 29 heritage buildings identified across the State

The Public Works Department (PWD) is going to restore two heritage structures in Madurai - the Collectorate and the Rani Mangammal Palace located on North Avani Moola Street. These buildings are part of the 29 heritage buildings identified across the State for which the government has recently sanctioned funds for restoration.

A senior official said that ₹247.82 lakh has been sanctioned for the restoration of the Collectorate. The Collectorate, which has the offices of the Collector, Tahsildars and other government departments, was constructed in 1916. This Victorian-era building is constructed in random rubble masonry and has huge corridors and arches.

As part of the restoration process, the damaged portion of the arches would be restored with Gothic stones. Cracks that have developed on the arches and walls will be repaired. Leaks from roof, which has remained a major problem for several years, will be arrested.

Damaged windows and doors will be replaced. “Around 20 years back, repair works were undertaken at the Collectorate using concrete. But, during this current restoration work, we will replace the concrete with materials that were originally used,” said the official.

The State government has sanctioned ₹197.01 lakh for the restoration of the Rani Mangammal Palace. This heritage building currently has the office of the Superintending Engineer of the PWD (Periyar-Vaigai Basin).

The official said that the plaster has peeled off in several spots in the building, which will be addressed under this project. The damaged wooden doors and pillars will be repaired. “Water usually seeps into the building from the terrace. This will be rectified during the restoration process,” said the official. The restoration work will commence from the second week of February after completion of the tender process.