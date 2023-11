Madurai Collector visits counting centre

November 11, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Madurai

As per the instruction of the Election Commission of India, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha visited counting centres ahead of Parliament elections, here on Saturday. According to a press release, the Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, visited the Madurai Medical College campus accompanied by the City Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel and other officials from the Election Wing and other departments. The officials have to submit a report on the proposed counting centre and the existing infrastructure among other requirements to the ECI for further action.