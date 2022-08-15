Madurai Collector urges public to use water judiciously

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has urged the public to use water judiciously and implement rainwater harvesting systems, at a gram sabha meeting held in Erkudi Achampathu village in Tiruparankundram panchayat union in Madurai district, on Monday.

On the occasion of Independence Day, gram sabha meetings were held in 420 village panchayats in the district. A the meeting, the Collector urged the public not to dump garbage into waterbodies.

The main objective of the gram sabha meeting was to know how the schemes announced by the government were being implemented in the village panchayats and also to redress the grievances of the villagers.

He said that the government was taking steps to restore waterbodies and those under the Public Works Department were being desilted in phases, as per the directions of the Chief Minister. Mr Sekhar sought the cooperation of the public in this regard.

The Collector directed the officials to take necessary steps to improve the basic amenities at Erkudi Achampathu. He also received petitions from the villagers.

Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan, Madurai Revenue Divisional Officer Suki Premalatha, Tahsildar Krishnan, government officials and local residents were present.