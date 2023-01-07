Madurai Collector releases guidelines for conduct of jallikattu events

January 07, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The jallikattu events in Madurai district would be held in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms and in adherence to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017, which ensures protection of bulls from cruelty, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said on Saturday.

A communiqué from the district administration listed out elaborately the rules and regulations laid out by the State government for the jallikattu events to be held at Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur on January 15, 16 and 17 respectively.

Those bull tamers intending to participate in the jallikattu events must register their names on madurai.nic.in along with a passport photograph and a copy of certificate for age proof.

To produce a RT-PCR negative certificate taken 48 hours before the event and the second dose vaccination certificate has been made mandatory for bull tamers, bull rearers and the assistants, the public wanting to spectate the events as well as officials engaged in monitoring the conduct of the jallikattu events.

Likewise, the bulls participating in the events will have to be registered on madurai.nic.in as well. A bull can participate in only one competition among the events held in Palamedu, Avaniyapuram and Alanganallur. A bull is allowed to participate along with its rearer and an assistant.

The Collector said that tokens will be distributed to qualified participants after scrutinising the submitted documents and certificates.

Not more than 150 bull tamers would be permitted to take part in ‘eruthu vidum vizha’ (bull race) while players in jallikattu, manjuvirattu and vadamaadu events have been limited to 300 each.

To ensure physical distancing norms among the spectators, either 50% of the total number of seats are allowed or a total of 150 persons as audience in the open area.

People can also catch the events live on television or via online, added the release.

The Collector said that adhering to the rules and regulations and the COVID-19 safety norms laid by the State while participating in the jallikattu events is mandatory.