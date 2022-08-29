Madurai Collector invites entries for tourism award

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 29, 2022 17:39 IST

The Madurai district administration has invited entries from various stakeholders from the travel and tourism industry for the annual State Tourism award to commemorate World Tourism Day.

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department will be presenting awards under 15 different categories, including best travel partner, star performer of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, best travel guide, best advertisement of Tamil Nadu and best educational institution for tourism and hospitality, said a press release.

Interested candidates can apply for the award through the website www.tntourismawards.com by September 2.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has invited all stakeholders to apply for the awards.

