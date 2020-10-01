Madurai Collector inaugurates blood donation camp

Madurai

Collector T.G. Vinay, who donated blood during the event, stressed the need for more people to come forward to donate blood

District Collector T.G. Vinay inaugurated a blood donation camp at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here on Thursday, on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

With the GRH being a tertiary hospital, the blood requirement is usually higher at the hospital to attend to pregnant women, cancer patients and road accident cases, said Mr.Vinay. “There is still fear among the public regarding blood donation, which is completely unwarranted. More people must come forward to donate their blood as it is one of the greatest services to humankind,” he added.

Mr. Vinay also felicitated blood donors and social workers who organised blood donation camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Collector and Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar donated blood during the event.

GRH Dean Dr. J. Sangumani said that all donors were asked to wear face masks, wash their hands and maintain adequate distance to ensure their safety while donating blood.

Following the relaxation of lockdown norms, there has been a steady increase in the number of people donating their blood in Madurai, said M. Sintha, Head of the Department of Blood Transfusion at Madurai Medical College. “Blood donation must become a social movement and more people must come forward to donate blood,” she added.