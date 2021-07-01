Madurai Collector forms special team to inspect all homes

Action follows complaint of illegal adoption of 2 children from a home

Madurai District Collector, S. Aneesh Sekhar, has formed a special team comprising officials from the Departments of Revenue, Social Welfare and District Child Protection Officer to inspect all homes in the district.

The direction comes in the wake of a complaint of child missing at a home in the city.

Investigation revealed that the director of the home, Sivakumar, had sold a one-year-old male baby after taking him away from the home. He had told the baby's mother that the child had died due to COVID-19 and was buried in a corporation burial site.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Sekhar said that swift action by the police led to recovery of the baby. Another two-year-old girl child who had also gone missing from the home was also rescued.

Stating that both the children had been given for illegal adoption, Mr. Sekhar said that stringent action would be taken against those who give children for illegal adoption and also those who adopt the children.

Around 100 inmates, aged people, destitute women and their children were shifted from the home run by Idayam Trust to other homes.

“We will ensure all precautionary measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the home after the inspection,” the Collector said. No person, including government officials if any, involved in the criminal case would be spared.

When asked whether there was any illegal organ racket at the home, since several aged people staying in the home had died in recent times, the Collector said that he would wait for the police investigation to be completed.