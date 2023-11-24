ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Collector distributes welfare measures worth ₹1.08 crore to 220 beneficiaries

November 24, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Collector M. S. Sangeetha distributed welfare measures worth ₹1.08 crore to 220 beneficiaries at a mass contact camp held at Thummakundu village in Madurai on Friday. 

At the mass contact camp at Thummakundu village in Usilampatti block organised to make people aware of the various schemes and programmes of the State government, the Collector on behalf of various departments like revenue, backward classes and minority welfare, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, rural development, among others, distributed various welfare measures worth ₹1.08 crore to the beneficiaries.  

