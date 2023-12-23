Collector holds meeting with jallikattu committee members

December 23, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha chaired a jallikattu consultative meeting with representatives of jallikattu committees at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Representatives of jallikattu committees from Alanganallur, Avaniapuram and Palamedu participated in the meeting to give their suggestions for the conduct of the events.

Govindarajan, a member of Alanganallur Jallikattu Commiittee, said they were briefed about the safety procedure to be followed prior to the events. “We suggested rectification of glitches in online registration of bulls and tamers, as we faced trouble in registration last year,” he added.

A senior revenue official, said, “This year, the jallikattu events will be conducted in the usual places.” When asked about the possibility of conducting jallikattu at the the new arena coming up at Keelakarai near Madurai, the official said they were yet to be briefed about that.