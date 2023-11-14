Madurai Collector accords state honours to mortal remains of organ donor

November 14, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha accorded state honours to the mortal remains of a man on Tuesday whose organs were donated after he was declared brain dead.

A 52-year-old man named Pandiselvam of Madurai who met with an accident on November 11, 2023, was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai for treatment.

But, he died during the treatment and the doctors declared him brain dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the permission of his family members, a kidney and the liver were transplanted to patients who are being treated at the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, another kidney was taken to Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital, Perambalur, while his two corneas were taken to Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai, and his lungs were taken to Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, by flight.

As part of the Chief Minister’s initiative to accord state honour to organ donors during their last rites, the funeral of the organ donor was conducted with state honours in Madurai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.