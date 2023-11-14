ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Collector accords state honours to mortal remains of organ donor

November 14, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha accorded state honours to the mortal remains of a man on Tuesday whose organs were donated after he was declared brain dead.  

A 52-year-old man named Pandiselvam of Madurai who met with an accident on November 11, 2023, was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai for treatment.

But, he died during the treatment and the doctors declared him brain dead.  

Following the permission of his family members, a kidney and the liver were transplanted to patients who are being treated at the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, another kidney was taken to Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital, Perambalur, while his two corneas were taken to Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai, and his lungs were taken to Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, by flight.  

As part of the Chief Minister’s initiative to accord state honour to organ donors during their last rites, the funeral of the organ donor was conducted with state honours in Madurai.

