Madurai-Coimbatore express train will be terminated at Pothanur

The Hindu Bureau Madurai:
October 12, 2022 19:02 IST

Due to track maintenance work being taken up on Pothanur-Coimbatore section, Train No. 16722, Madurai-Palani-Coimbatore express train will be terminated at Pothanur on October 20 and from October 31 to November 15.

In the return direction, Train No. 16721, Coimbatore-Madurai express will start from Pothanur only on October 20, a statement said. On other days, it would start from Coimbatore as usual. Besides, Train No. 22630 Tirunelveli-Dadar Express would not go to Coimbatore but would be diverted via Irugur-Pothanur. It would halt at Pothanur on October 19 alone.

