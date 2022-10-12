Madurai

Madurai-Coimbatore express train will be terminated at Pothanur

Due to track maintenance work being taken up on Pothanur-Coimbatore section, Train No. 16722, Madurai-Palani-Coimbatore express train will be terminated at Pothanur on October 20 and from October 31 to November 15.

In the return direction, Train No. 16721, Coimbatore-Madurai express will start from Pothanur only on October 20, a statement said. On other days, it would start from Coimbatore as usual. Besides, Train No. 22630 Tirunelveli-Dadar Express would not go to Coimbatore but would be diverted via Irugur-Pothanur. It would halt at Pothanur on October 19 alone.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2022 7:04:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/madurai-coimbatore-express-train-will-be-terminated-at-pothanur/article66001584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY