Madurai-Coimbatore Express train timing reduced by half-an-hour

December 23, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The travel time of Madurai-Coimbatore-Madurai Express (16722/16721) has been reduced by about 30 minutes from December 25. According to a press release issued here on Friday, from Sunday onwards, the train from Madurai to Coimbatore would leave at 7.25 a.m. and reach Coimbatore at 12.15 p.m. Similarly, Coimbatore-Madurai Express would leave Coimbatore at 2.40 p.m. and reach Madurai by 7.35 p.m. Presently, the train reached Coimbatore at 12.45 p.m. and in the return direction, it departed from Coimbatore at 2.05 p.m. From December 25, the new timings would come into force, the release added.