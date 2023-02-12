Madurai civic body takes up drive to remove poster, banners on city walls

February 12, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - MADURAI

The civic body has started a special drive to remove banners and posters under the ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’ on Saturday.

Conservancy workers engaged in the drive, partly also initiated under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), were accompanied by Sanitary Inspectors and Officers. Netaji Road, Kamarajar Salai, West Marret Street, Bypass Road, Vakkil New Street, P.T.R bridge, flyover near Periyar bus stand were some of the locations covered.

According to P. Ranjith, coordinator, SBM, 25 banners and around 225 kg of removed posters and cut-outs were collected. He noted that the highest waste was generated from Central Zone 3.

Though the drive to remove posters from public walls is carried out on every second Saturday, the posters on public walls, even on signages, are an inconvenience and seems to be a never-ending cycle.

These posters can be found plastered inside premises of Government Rajaji Hospital, the Collectorate, Corporation Headquarters, M.G.R. Bus stand in Mattuthavani and on flyover pillars, underbridges etc.

P. Murugesan of S.S. Colony charged that public walls would be given a white or colour wash only when the Model Code of C onduct is in place ahead of elections. “Otherwise, the walls would become home posters and graffiti which would resurface soon after elections. The defacement of public walls is not scrutinised or penalised by the authorities enough,” he added.

Agreeing with him, N. Priya of K.K. Nagar noted that political graffiti on public buildings and walls, including the ruling party, only mars the beauty of the city. “Film and condolences posters can be seen in many prime places which only makes it easier for the authorities to nab the offenders which is often neglected,” she said.

The residents opined that the civic body must take up beautification initiatives to paint awareness messages or depict culture on walls to prevent repeated pasting.

Introducing a public notice board system would be one of the solutions to tackle the issue, if the city wants to become a ‘smart’ city, opined G. Vennila, a resident, and added that the offenders must be penalised under provisions of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

The Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that plans are being chalked out under Namakku Naame Thittam to curb the menace by painting walls.