Madurai civic body gives ₹25.76-cr. monetary benefits to retired staff, frontline workers

June 26, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Corporation had released ₹25.76-crore monetary benefits due to retired employees, said Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth on Monday.

Addressing Corporation Council meeting here on Monday, she said the Corporation had released the monetary benefits due to its employees and frontline workers who retired between 2016 and 2020.

She said the employees, who retired between 2021 and 2023 were given part benefits in special cases. The Corporation would strive to settle the dues of all the retired employees in full soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the civic body had completed 14 of the 16 major works under the Smart City project at a cost of ₹981.40 crore. Roads to a total length of 400.16 km were being laid at a cost of ₹230.69 crore.

A student of Sundararajapuram Corporation School, M. Saravanapandian, had won in the quiz competition, she said, adding that it would be a motivation to others to excel in various competitions. Two girl students of Corporation schools, A. Hasina and R. Devisri, had secured 585/600 in Class XII. Twenty-four of the 47 Corporation school students who took NEET recorded high scores, the Mayor said.

Ms. Indrani Pon Vasanth said a proposal to establish an arts and science college by the Corporation would be explored as the civic body had huge land parcels available.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.