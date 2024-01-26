Madurai city witnessing robust developments with ₹ 2000-crore fund being used in two years: Mayor

January 26, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Thanking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Madurai Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth said that the city had been witnessing very many development works over the last two years here on Friday.

After unfurling the Tri-colour flag on the Anna Maaligai campus, marking the 75th Republic Day celebrations, she said that the government had provided over ₹ 2000 crore in the last two years with which various development works had been initiated.

“From building infrastructure to providing basic amenities such as potable water for all the 100 wards, sanitation and health, the Corporation has been working round the clock with the objective of enhancing the quality of life of the residents.”

She said that Madurai Corporation had settled the superannuation benefits to hundreds of its conservancy workers worth over ₹ 10 crore last year. The arrears had been pending since 2016, Ms. Indrani Pon Vasanth said and added that it was possible because of the support from the government.

Thanking the Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan and his team of officers for their support, the Mayor said that many roads had been laid recently. She admitted that still many roads had to be laid and hoped it would be done within a month.

The water project from the Mullaperiyar river to Madurai city would soon become a reality and said that over 80% of the works was completed. Similarly, she said that UGD works and drinking water pipelines laying works too were nearing completion.

The educational institutions under the Madurai Corporation have gained in a big way with more funds coming in from the CSR programmes. She said the CM’s breakfast scheme for students had helped in improved attendance and the health of the children.

Cultural programmes by the students was well appreciated. Councillors, MLA Pudur Boominathan and other officers participated.