August 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

A Sub-Inspector of Police, S. Thennarasu and his wife T. Kavitha have been booked under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act for possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Madurai unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption have filed the first information report against them on August 18 based on an preliminary enquiry which began in 2021.

Acting on specific information about their disproportionate assets, the DVAC unit conducted the preliminary enquiry for a check period between April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2020.

Thennarasu had joined the police service as Sub-Inspector of Police in May 2000 and was promoted as Inspector of Police in December 2013.

However, he was demoted to SI in 2014. He has been posted as SI in Tirunagar police station and was on duty as special squad for Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order.

Enquiry revealed that the couple were in possession of moveable and immovable assets worth ₹20.70 lakh as on April 1, 2016. However, the value of the assets rose to the tune of ₹2.26 crore at the end of the check period, March 2020.

The DVAC has found that the couple was in possession of several parcels of land, houses and other moveable assets.

The lawful soruces of income to the family was ₹1.60 crore during the check period and their expenditure had been ₹81.78 lakh.

Stating that the couple could not give an satisfactory account for the disproportionate assets, the DVAC booked Thennarasu and his wife.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

