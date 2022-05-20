Madurai City Police’s short film bags 1st prize at State level

Madurai Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar honours SI Sivaramakrishnan, for making a short film on the safety of women and children, on Friday.

Madurai City Police have bagged the first prize at the State level with a short film on the safety of women and children shot by Crime Against Women and Children Wing.

Twenty-seven units, including districts and commissionerates, from across the State had participated in the short film competition. A film made by Madurai City Police, ‘Achcham Thavir’ (Keep fear away), which runs for 2.50 minutes, narrates how women are being targeted by anti-social elements.

It explains in simple terms how alerting police control room over 100 or pressing SOS button in ‘Kaaval Uthavi’ application downloaded in their mobile phones can get them timely help from police.

Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar appreciated Sub-Inspector of Police (Anna Nagar) Sivaramakrishnan, who had taken much efforts in making the short film.

Besides a certificate, the film has got a cash award of ₹50,000 from Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu.

Deputy Commissioner of Police T.K. Rajasekaran was present.