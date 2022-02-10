Madurai City Police win CM’s award for reducing road accidents in 2020

MADURAI

Various measures taken by police helped reduce accidents

A slew of measures, including enforcement of traffic rules, education and road engineering, have brought Madurai City Police Chief Minister’s Award on Road Safety for reducing road accidents and fatalities in 2020. The award carries a shield with a prize amount of ₹15 lakh.

According to police sources, the number of fatal accidents in the city had reduced by 110 to 75 in 2020, compared to 2019, when 185 fatal accidents were reported.

Though the reduction in numbers was largely due to complete and partial lockdowns due to COVID-19 pandemic, officials said a series of measures like putting up medians on roads helped in overall reduction in accidents.

“Medians bring down the speed of vehicle movement and prevent head-on collisions that often result in fatalities,” Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said.

He said whenever the speed of vehicles was reduced, the number of accidents went down.Even the number of non-fatal accidents came down from 682 (2019) to 455 (2020).

Besides putting up temporary/permanent medians on 13 city road stretches, the police also slowed down vehicles in vulnerable spots by placing barricades. While the number of fatal accidents dropped by 110%, the number of non-fatal accidents decreased by 33%.

Stricter enforcement of traffic rules against violations like non-wearing of helmet, drunk riding/driving, rash driving and speeding helped in increased compliance to traffic rules, he said.

The police also focused on reducing use of mobile phones while riding/driving. “Our teams visited the spots for even non-fatal accidents and analysed the shortcomings in various aspects and tried to rectify them to avoid accidents,” the Commissioner said.

The City Police also increased traffic regulations at more junctions and made them safe. Road safety awareness programmes also contributed to reducing accidents.