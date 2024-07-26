Madurai city police trying to cut supply chain of ganja, tobacco through school, college students

Even as the enforcement against ganja and banned tobacco products has been intensified, the Madurai city police are forming Anti-Drug Clubs in colleges and schools with an aim to cut the supply chain of the contraband.

“Though the motive of the clubs is to raise awareness of the evil effects of usage of drugs and tobacco products, we are also encouraging the students to alert the police about suspicious behaviour of fellow students,” said Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan.

So far the clubs have been formed in six colleges and 12 schools. The student club members have a WhatsApp group through which they are constantly given awareness materials by the police.

The club members, in turn, take the message of “Say no to drugs” among the fellow students. Like the activities of any other club, the students are also encouraged to conduct competitions like quiz, elocution, essay writing to keep them critically think over the menace of drugs and tobacco products.

The police also share a helpline number with the club members through which the students can alert the city police about unusual behaviour of the students suspected of abusing drugs or tobacco products.

“The police stealthily follow such students and try to find out the suppliers of drugs and tobacco products. We have rounded up some of the drug peddlers with the information got from students,” the Commissioner said.

Over 20 habitual abusers (students) of drugs and tobacco products have been secretly counselled by the police through the help of professionals.

“Neither the fellow students nor the parents get to know about this process as it would unnecessarily cause a stigma for the young students,” Mr. Loganathan said.

The police have planned to expand the anti-drug club activity to all colleges and schools.

Along with stringent action against ganja peddlers, the police have also recently warned the courier offices and medical shops against giving youngsters access to scheduled drugs for intoxication.

“Recently, a packet of tablets couriered from Uttar Pradesh was intercepted with the help of the courier office,” the Commissioner said.

The students are being told that as a good friend, it was the responsibility of every student in the well being of their classmates and they should alert the police to help such drug abusers getting rehabilitated at the earliest.