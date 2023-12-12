Madurai city police to recruit Home Guards

December 12, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai city police are recruiting candidates for Home Guards at Armed Reserve Grounds here on Saturday.

Interested male and female candidates, who had appeared for 10th public examination in the age group of 20 years to 40 years, can appear for the recruitment, a statement said.

The minimum height for men is 165 cm and for women it is 155 cm.

Preference would be given to those who had undergone NCC training, sportspersons and working in government and private organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interested candidates can obtain forms from the Home Guards office on Gokhale Road between 10 a.m. on Wednesday and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

They need to bring the original and photocopies of their certificates and Aadhaar card and two passport size photographs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.