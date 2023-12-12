HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai city police to recruit Home Guards

December 12, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai city police are recruiting candidates for Home Guards at Armed Reserve Grounds here on Saturday.

Interested male and female candidates, who had appeared for 10th public examination in the age group of 20 years to 40 years, can appear for the recruitment, a statement said.

The minimum height for men is 165 cm and for women it is 155 cm.

Preference would be given to those who had undergone NCC training, sportspersons and working in government and private organisations.

Interested candidates can obtain forms from the Home Guards office on Gokhale Road between 10 a.m. on Wednesday and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

They need to bring the original and photocopies of their certificates and Aadhaar card and two passport size photographs.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.