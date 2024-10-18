GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madurai City Police to recruit Home Guards on October 23

Published - October 18, 2024 09:24 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Recruitment camp for Home Guards for Madurai City Police at the Armed Reserve ground will be conducted on October 23. Men and women, aged 20 to 40 years, who have passed/failed in 10th examination can participate in the camp, a statement said.

The minimum height for men is 165 cm and for women is 155 cm.

Sportspersons and those who were National Cadet Corps and working in private companies would be given priority in selection.

Applications can be obtained from the Home Guards office on Gokhale Road between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on October 21 and 22.

They should carry their original certificates along with photocopies, two passport-size photographs and Aadhaar card, to the camp.

