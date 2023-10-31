Madurai city police to auction motorbikes, four-wheelers on November 20

October 31, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai city police are auctioning two motorbikes and 15 four-wheelers, all condemned vehicles, at Madurai City Armed Reserve Ground on November 20. Interested people can inspect the vehicles from 10 a.m. on November 18 till the auctioning. Those interested to participate in the auction need to pay ₹ 1,000 deposit for two-wheelers and ₹ 2,000 for four-wheelers by 10 a.m. on November 20. Those who win the auction need to pay the money along with GST immediately on November 20, a statement said.

