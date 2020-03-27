Madurai City Police sets up control room to help residents during lockdown

Madurai City Police have set up a control room to cater to urgent needs of the city residents during the lockdown period.

People can call 0452- 253 1044 or 253 1045 for any type of help, Commissioner of Police, S. Davidson Devasirvatham said that the objective of the control room is to keep under check crowding at marketplaces and grocery shop.

People can call the control room and place their orders for the grocery needs.

Policemen and representatives of select shops would be available to take down the orders and make home deliveries of the grocery items.

Elderly people who are facing certain inconvenience can also call the control room for any help.

Commissioner said that people could also contact the control room in case of medical emergencies.

“We could even send police vehicles to take them to the hospitals,” the Commissioner said.

Madurai City Police and Madurai Corporation are planning to to make available vegetables at various locations in the city to avoid crowding of shopkeepers, their workers and customers in few markets at Mattuthavani, Thayir Market and South Gate.

Stating that all grocery and vegetable shops were open in various streets in the city, the Commissioner appeal to the people to make use of the shops in the neighbourhood.

“Unfortunately, people have the habit of going to to select markets and eventually lead to crowding.”

He emphasised that the best solution to prevent spreading of COVID19 is to stay indoors.

“Even if they need to come out to buy essential items, only one member and not the entire family members should come out,” he said.

The city police is planning to deploy 5 drones to monitor unnecessary crowding. 33 cases have been booked for violating the prohibitory order besides a total of 33 two vehicles have been seized for roaming around the city.