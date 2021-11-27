Madurai City Police restore 84 mobile phones to owners

MADURAI

27 November 2021 23:19 IST

Madurai City Police recovered 84 mobile phones, which were either lost or misplaced by owners, and handed the gadgets over to them here on Saturday.

Police officials told reporters that over 50 complaints were received from the public about mobile phones going missing in recent times, and special teams were formed to look into the issue. Tallakulam range benefited the maximum as the police there recovered 37 mobile phones.

Advertising

Advertising

The officials said this was the second time in the recent past that they had returned mobile phones to the owners.

The public should be alert while handling gadgets in public places. Though there were cameras and other mechanisms in place to track stolen phones, precaution would always be helpful in saving one’s properties.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha had recently appealed to the public and residents welfare associations to install CCTV cameras. This, the police said, would help them detect crimes swiftly and also discourage criminals from committing crimes.

The police officials said three two-wheelers which were reported missing were traced and handed over to complainants at K. Pudur police station.