Madurai city police prove smarter than tech-savvy ganja peddler

June 16, 2023 - Madurai

When Madurai City Police intercepted a truck-load of ganja under S.S. Colony police station limits here in February, the police never thought that a kingpin would dare them.

“Catch me if you can,” was what he shouted at one of the police officers through the phone of his driver who was caught.

The police knew that the kingpin P. Jayakumar (35) and his associate Radhakrishnan (32) were notorious in smuggling ganja from Odissa and Andhra Pradesh and had their supply across the State.

Three months later the city Police seized 2,090 kg of ganja both in Madurai and also from Thoothukudi in May.

Jayakumar of Madurai was tech-savvy to some extent. He used GPS devices on his trucks smuggling the drugs to southern districts to monitor their movement sitting in some car or from his hideout in Odissa.

“He would make calls only using the WhatsApp facility and use a modem, and not from his phone number, to get connected. He knew this much to escape from the police radar,” the Commissioner of Police, K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, said.

However, the police were bent upon to nab him. They managed to track him down using the GPS device he was using on the trucks.

“For three months, our men were keeping a track with the assistance of technology. He used to move a lot across different States,” Mr. Narenthiran said.

After ascertaining a lot about his movement pattern and his main hideout in Odissa, a police team went in search of him.

The police knew that he dwelled in a tough terrain infested with naxals.

“However, we got good support from Anti-Naxal Task Force there who helped in apprehending Jayakumar,” the Commissioner said.

Simultaneously, another team that went to Visakapatnam nabbed Radhakrishnan and two others.

The police were astonished to notice his ledgers which revealed his ganja dealings in lakhs and crores of rupees.

“We are yet to find out his source of funding to procure so much of ganja and further investigation is under way,” Mr. Narenthiran said.

Since he is involved in six cases of commercial quantity of ganja, the police are confident of getting him punishment at the earliest.

Jayakumar had challenged the Madurai city police asking them whether they had got the guts to nab him. Now, the accused is cooling his heels behind bars in Madurai Central Prison.

