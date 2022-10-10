Madurai City police launches new facility to monitor grievance redressal system at police stations

Feedback from petitions will help rate performance of receptionist, enquiry officer

Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, T. Senthilkumar, second from left, inspecting the function of grievance redressal and tracking system at the Police Commissioner Office on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Feedback from petitions will help rate performance of receptionist, enquiry officer

Madurai City Police on Monday introduced a new facility, Grievance Redressal and Tracking (GREAT) System, to ensure that petitioners and complainants are properly received at the police stations and their grievances are promptly redressed.

Commissioner of Police, T. Senthil Kumar, formally inaugurated the system through which the reception centres at the 25 police stations could be visually monitored with high-end closed circuit television cameras. The system also has an in-built feature for the police officials at the Commissioner of Police Office (CPO) to get feedback on reception and enquiry on the complaint/petition.

Every petitioner/complainant upon arriving the station should be received in a friendly manner and directed towards the official concerned to enquire into their petition/complaint. "This whole process can be viewed by officials at the CPO through the cameras," the Commissioner said.

"If we find that no one is attending to petitioners and making them wait, the officers or the special team nominated for the purpose at the CPO would call the police station concerned and question them," he added.

The petitioners can also call 0452-2520760 and alert the CPO about the delay or lack of proper response at the police stations.

The details of the complainant/petitioner like name, address and contact number along with the particulars of complaint/petition would be manually entered into the GREAT system, which could be viewed by the officials at CPO in a real-time basis.

Later, the team from CPO would make phone call to the petitioner/complainant and get feedback on behaviour of the police personnel at the reception and the enquiry officer.

The feedback would be categorised as "friendly, detached and hostile". Based on the feedback, the personnel concerned would be counselled for better behaviour. Besides, the performance of the individuals (recepionist and enquiry officer), the performance of the police stations would also be rated.

Senior officials would periodically review their performance.

The Commissioner said that further follow up would be done till the petition/complaint reached its logical end.

Deputy Commissioners of Police, R. Srinivasa Perumal, Mohan Raj, S. Arumugasamy and Vanitha, were present.