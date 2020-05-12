Madurai city police issue advisory for residents

The Madurai City Police have issued an elaborate advisory asking people not to wear jewellery and carry high-value goods, in order to prevent crime.

According to a release, people going for morning walking should use main roads where there are a lot of members of the public. They should take up walking between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Women should avoid drawing kolams before 6 a.m. and should avoid wearing heavy jewellery and high-value wrist watches. Jewellery can be safeguarded by depositing them in bank lockers, instead of keeping them at home. They should be extra cautious while carrying their hand bags, mobile phones, credit cards and debit cards.

Besides, the police have advised people against carrying a lot of cash while going out. Not only known habitual offenders, but new criminals could also indulge in theft, robbery and dacoity, the release said.

People should use quality locks for their main doors to secure themselves. Besides, they should also keep their grill gates always locked. Residents should also maintain personal distance from those coming home for delivery of parcels, letters and from suspicious persons.

The police also want people to always try to stick to main roads and avoid narrow and secluded lanes. Whenever they move out, they should also keep an eye on people around them.

The police reminded people against leaving valuable things in their vehicles and also to not give lift to strangers. People should accompany children while they are being sent for special classes and pick them up.

People should have emergency helpline numbers stored in their mobile phones. Youths should keep a tab of people coming to their residential areas.

People should keep their houses and streets under the vigil of closed circuit television cameras.

People can store the City Police WhatsApp number 83000-21100 in their mobile phones and reach out to them immediately when necessary.