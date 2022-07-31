Madurai City police invites applications for posts of Traffic Warden

July 31, 2022 19:22 IST

Applications are invited for the honorary posts of Traffic Warden in Madurai City Police to regulate traffic and to assist police personnel during festivals and VIP visits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, City Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar, said that a total of 160 posts of traffic warden out of the sanctioned strength of 200 were vacant.

No salary would be paid to the volunteers. Graduates, government officers, teaching staff of schools and colleges and employees of private companies, aged between 25 and 45 years, can join to offer their social services.

Selected candidates would have to regulate traffic for two hour between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. for two days a week on a rotational basis. They would also be called for festival bandobust and VIP visits.

Besides, they would be given training on last Sundays of the month.

Interested candidates can send their application through dctrafficmc2010@gmail.com or submit their applications in person at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Traffic at South Avani Moola Street by August 15, the statement said.