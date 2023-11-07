HamberMenu
Madurai city police inaugurate 85 CCTV cameras at Vilakkuthoon

November 07, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurated new CCTV cameras at Vilakkuthoon in Madurai on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurated new CCTV cameras at Vilakkuthoon in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Ahead of Deepavali, Madurai city police have installed 85 new CCTV cameras at Vilakkuthoon junction to keep a tab on movement of anti-social elements among Deepavali festival shoppers.

Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan inaugurated the new facility on Tuesday.

The 85 CCTV cameras which were placed in 50 places, including West Masi and East Masi Streets, would be instrumental in monitoring the crowds that visit the bazaar area for festival season.

In addition to this, around 9 watch towers were erected to monitor the crowd, said Mr. Loganathan. 

“People during emergencies could reach out to the five police help centres set up surrounding the area. To enhance the protection, 842 police personnel and 250 traffic personnel would be deployed at different locations” he added.

Also, 15 speaker systems were placed to immediately instruct the police personnel deployed at various locations in the bazaar, he said.  

To point out the suspected people in the crowd, he said, the police personnel were equipped with the Face Recognition System (FRS) which would enable them to identify individuals with previous crime records.  

“Details of migrant workers arrived in Madurai ahead of Deepavali were collected and their staying locations would be closely watched,” he added.  

Earlier in the day, Mr. Loganathan inaugurated the modernised traffic signal and police outpost at Goripalayam. The traffic signals were changed to remote controls and CCTV cameras and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Cameras attached to it capture bikers and vehicles offending traffic rules.

