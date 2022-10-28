After a gruelling fortnight for keeping vigil day and night in nooks and corners of the city post-NIA arrests of Popular Front of India cadre and a week-long regulation of crowd during Deepavali shopping, Madurai city police have geared up to provide bandobust for Thevar guru puja.

Over 2,400 police personnel, including Tamil Nadu Special Police, recruit police constables and home guard volunteers, would be deployed on arterial roads leading to Goripalayam junction where a huge crowd of people would come to pay their respects to the life-size statue of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on Saturday and Sunday.

With a long list of VIPs, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and other politicians like O. Panneerselvam, V.K. Sasikala and K. Annamalai, passing through the important junction, hordes of police personnel would be deployed at the junction.

Besides, hundreds of vehicles proceeding to the memorial of the leader at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district would make a brief halt to garland the statue which would require dozens of traffic police personnel to regulate traffic in the busy junction.

The police have put up picketing on all major roads in each police station to keep a tab on some unruly motorists.

Instead of allowing such motorists in Goripalayam, they would be stopped at the originating point itself.

"However, we have asked the police to show maximum restraint while handling such crowd. That does not mean, they would go scot-free. We have installed closed-circuit television cameras all around the junction and in the city. Besides, police personnel would videograph all the vehicles," said Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar.

The police would politely ask people to follow all rules. If people continue to violate them, the police would track them and book cases, including seizure of vehicles, the Commissioner warned.

The police have made the organisers of milk-pot and sprouts processions liable for any mischief by people participating in the procession. Every male participating in the procession is given identity cards with his personal details already available with the police. Besides mischief mongers, the representatives would be booked, the police warned.

Vehicular traffic would be diverted from time to time at Goripalayam junction depending on the crowd.

The city police will also be busy in providing security at Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tirupparankundram on October 30 when a huge crowd of devotees would throng the temple on the occasion of Soorasamharam.