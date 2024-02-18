Madurai city police get traffic marshals to regulate traffic congestion

February 18, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Madurai

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal on Sunday flagged off 10 new motorbikes meant for traffic marshals who would regulate traffic congestion in the city.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, who was present, said the motorbikes had been sponsored by the two-wheeler dealers association in Madurai.

The specially designed “white” bikes had sirens and lighting facilities. The city traffic police monitored the arterial roads using Google Earth. Whenever Google Earth alerted about severe traffic congestion in particular spots, the traffic marshals would reach the spot on the motorbikes.

“Reaching such congested areas on bikes would be easier than going by four-wheelers. These marshals would quickly clear the congestion,” he said.

Each of the 10 traffic police stations had been provided with one motorbike each. Sub-Inspectors of Police and Special Sub-Inspectors of Police would use the new bikes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, C. Balaji and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Planning) A. Thirumalai Kumar were present.

