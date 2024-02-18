ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai city police get traffic marshals to regulate traffic congestion

February 18, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

White motorbikes for traffic marshals introduced in Madurai on Sunday.. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal on Sunday flagged off 10 new motorbikes meant for traffic marshals who would regulate traffic congestion in the city.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, who was present, said the motorbikes had been sponsored by the two-wheeler dealers association in Madurai.

The specially designed “white” bikes had sirens and lighting facilities. The city traffic police monitored the arterial roads using Google Earth. Whenever Google Earth alerted about severe traffic congestion in particular spots, the traffic marshals would reach the spot on the motorbikes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reaching such congested areas on bikes would be easier than going by four-wheelers. These marshals would quickly clear the congestion,” he said.

Each of the 10 traffic police stations had been provided with one motorbike each. Sub-Inspectors of Police and Special Sub-Inspectors of Police would use the new bikes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, C. Balaji and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Planning) A. Thirumalai Kumar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US