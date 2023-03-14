Madurai city police felicitated for swift action in seizing 160 kg of ganja

March 14, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MADURAI

In a trail of successful investigation, Madurai City police, who tracked down miscreants and managed to seize 160 kg of ganja within four days, were felicitated by Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar here on Tuesday.

On the instructions of the Commissioner, police personnel have been actively cracking down on drug peddlers and seizing contraband from them.

According to a press release, when Sub-Inspector Vairakumar, along with a team of police, was engaged in a vehicle interception near Asarithoppu junction under Madhichiyam police station limits on March 11, 43 kg of ganja was seized from a luxury car driven by M. Karthik, around 2.45 p.m.

Police arrested him and also seized ₹10,000 and a mobile phone from him. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the source of the illegal contraband was his friend from Dindigul, Parameswaran. Following his confession, police seized 45 kg of ganja and two cars at a parking lot in Dindigul.

Parameswaran, who was absconding, was also tracked down on the evening of March 13, while smuggling 42 kg of ganja in a luxury car when Sub-Inspector Jagadeeswaran was engaged in a vehicle interception under Thiruppalai police station limits. Two mobile phones were also seized from him.

Following his confession, police tracked down three other luxury cars at a parking lot in Kadachanendal where 30 kg of ganja was seized. Further, ₹43,000, 12 mobile phones, a laptop and two dongles were seized at his residence.

The release added that there were already two ganja cases booked against Parameswaran in Madurai and 12 other theft cases against him across the State.

In total, 160 kg of ganga worth around ₹32 lakh, seven luxury cars, 13 mobile phones, two dongles and a laptop and cash of ₹4,40,000 were seized, the police said.