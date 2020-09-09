Madurai City police digitising records of 700 anti-social elements

09 September 2020 08:20 IST

Automatic number plate recognition cameras to secure all 22 entry points

Madurai City Police have embarked on a work to digitise records of around 25 anti-social gangs, comprising over 700 members, operating from and in Madurai city with easy search options on various aspects to keep a close tab on them.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said the gangs were involved in murders of rival gang members and indulging in chain-snatching and robberies for their sustenance.

“We have a huge data base about these anti-social elements. We are trying to put them together with inputs on various aspects of different gangs, their rivalry and whereabouts of the gangsters,” he said.

The information to be updated on a daily basis would help police personnel monitor their movements and take preventive measures. The rivalry among gangs was caused by ego clashes, area domination and ganja peddling, he said.

The City Police were also planning to secure the 22 entry/exit points of the city with high-quality cameras that would help in quick tracking of anti-social elements, who tried to escape after committing crimes. “Initially, we are planning to secure four entries/exits with high quality automatic number recognition cameras,” he said.

The registration number of each vehicle entering and exiting the city would be read by the cameras and stored in a digital format and at the press of a button, the movement of any particular vehicle that passed through the point could be obtained, he said.

These details would be helpful in tracking those vehicles and nabbing the accused. The police were planning to find sponsors for installing the cameras at the remaining check-posts, he said.

“In the next stage, all the bridges across the Vaigai would be covered on both sides to monitor the movement of vehicles. We will put as much pressure on the criminals as possible and make their operation more difficult,” Mr. Sinha added.