Madurai city police conduct weekend special drives to check crime

For the last few weeks, Madurai city police have embarked on conducting weekend special drive from evenings to nights on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The objective is to keep trouble-mongers, especially rowdy elements, away from the city and to keep under check their nefarious activities.

Besides, the law and order police, the traffic and Armed Reserve police are involved in a concerted effort to keep an eye not only on the arterial roads but also the suspected areas.

Lodges are also checked to prevent antisocial elements hiding to hatch conspiracies.

“We have already nominated police personnel as DARE (Drive Against Rowdy Elements) officers in each police station. Similarly, Drive Against Crime Offenders (DACO), is also in force,” said Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan.

Under this arrangement, the police have brought in their radar some 2,400 rowdy elements and crime offenders in the city. Each DARE officer has been mandated with the task of monitoring the movement and activities of three to four rowdy elements.

“They are following the economic activities each of the rowdy element inside and outside jails regularly. During the storming operation, special care is taken to keep a tab on their movement,” he added.

Similarly, the DACO officers keep a watch on the crime offenders.

With the entire city police on the toes in the evenings, the officials use the opportunity to serve non-bailable warrants to the absconding crime accused.

“Making them appear in courts for hearings to expedite crime cases and take the case to their logical conclusion is one way to keep the notorious elements under check,” he added.

Till last week, 32 NBWs have been executed. “Some of them had been absconding for long period,” he added. The pressure put by the police also forces the absconding accused to appear before courts praying for recall of NBWs, he added.

Lodge checks help to gather information about the suspected elements staying there. Besides, it helps to monitor any other illegal activities like gambling and flesh trade.

The vehicle checks are not done at the usual points. “We keep changing the checking points to different locations to catch trouble-mongers by surprise. The focus is not just on two-wheeler but all types of vehicles,” Mr. Loganathan said.

With the help of online vehicle checking apps, the officials verify the registration numbers of vehicles to detect fake number plates. “This can help us to prevent criminals using stolen vehicles from indulging in other criminal activities,” he said.

In some cases, weapons have also been seized during vehicle checks.

The result of the special drive will be felt in the coming weeks, the police say.

