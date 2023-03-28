Madurai city police bust child trafficking gang

March 28, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai city police busted a child trafficking gang with the rescue of a female infant and arrest of four women on Monday.

According to police, the city police was alerted when a 60-year-old woman, C. Pandiammal (60), was seen carrying an infant, in a suspicious manner. The police intercepted her at the Government Rajaji Hospital where she had admitted the two-day-old infant.

When she was enquired, she claimed that it was her daughter’s child and she had brought it to the hospital to treat it. She claimed that her daughter could not come to the hospital due to ill health.

As she made contradictory statements, the police asked her to bring her daughter. The police said that Pandiammal of Usilampatti, along with her younger sister, N. Pandiammal (58), of Karumbalai, her daughter, Alagupandiammal, and a quack, M. Malathi (40), of Usilampatti, were involved in an attempt to sell the infant.

Enquiry revealed that Malathi had helped a young widow to deliver the infant at a brick kiln.

Since, the baby was born out of an illicit relationship, the mother did not want to raise the baby. Malathi, who had taken the baby in the guise of bringing it up, had conspired with the other three women to sell it.

The police have booked them for trafficking the infant, kidnapping and for criminal conspiracy. All of them were sent to judicial custody.