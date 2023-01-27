HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai city police book case against two groups for missing of 800 grams of gold

January 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mystery shrouded the claims of two groups, which complained to the police about missing of 800 grams of gold from a passenger, who arrived here from Dubai in a scheduled airline on Thursday.

Following complaints from both sides, the Avaniapuram police have registered cases under IPC Sections including 294 b, 323, 341 and 506 (ii) against six persons.

The police said on Friday that in the first complaint Mohamed Uvais (30) of Thennur, Tiruchi city, stated that his brother was working in Dubai and that he had reportedly given 800 grams of gold with a friend identified as Dinesh. When Uvais was waiting in the Madurai airport to meet Dinesh and receive the gold, the passenger had allegedly left the airport in some other car.

After a chase, Uvais claimed to have intercepted the vehicle at Mandela Nagar bus stop on Ring Road, in which he suspected Dinesh travelled. However, the occupants in the car shouted at Uvais and maintained that Dinesh was not with them. However, the was a wordy altercation and hence, he lodged the complaint with Avaniapuram police against B. Akil (27), S. Suthish (35), B. Sibin (30) and K. Regis (38) of Kozhikode, Kerala.

In a counter complaint, Akil of Kozhikode stated that Uvais had threatened him and his friends with dire consequences, if they failed to part with the gold. The police registered a case against Uvais and his accomplice Mustaq.

When The Hindu contacted, DCP V.V. Sai Praneeth said that they had not seized any gold, but registered cases based on the complaints. “We will hand over the case to the Customs officials for a discreet probe,” he added.

Another investigating officer said that based on the complaint from Uvais that his brother in Dubai had handed over 800 grams of gold to Dinesh, only the Customs officers should be in a position to spell out whether it was smuggled gold.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.