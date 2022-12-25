Madurai City Police arrest notorious burglar, solve 2-year-old case

December 25, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - MADURAI

Almost two years after 58 sovereigns, silver articles and a double-barrel breach loading (DBBL) gun were stolen from the house of a Deputy Tahsildar, Raveendran, Madurai City Police have traced the accused and recovered the gun and attached nearly three acres of farm land bought by the burglar with the proceeds of the sale of the crime properties.

The accused had struck Mr. Raveendran’s house at Duraisamy Nagar in Madurai on January 17, 2021, when the family members had gone out of station during Pongal holidays. The police arrested the notorious burglar, A. Benjamin (33) of Sakkimangalam, and recovered the gun from him.

“Our team acted on the mobile phone signal and made inquiries which now confirmed his involvement in the crime, though he had been interrogated in other crime cases in November too,” R. Srinivasa Perumal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madurai South), said.

After stealing the valuables, the accused had booked a taxi with a popular call taxi company in the early hours of January 17, 2021. “We identified the accused with the help of the taxi driver, who had dropped him near Kappalur,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Benjamin, who had come out of jail only on December 9, 2022, was absconding. After some efforts, the police arrested him and recovered the gun. “We have confirmed the identity of the gun with the owner and also by forensic experts,” Mr. Srinivasa Perumal added.

Benjamin had sold the gold and 9.5 kg of silver articles and bought around three acres of land in Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district.

The special team of police, led by Rajadurai, Inspector (Crime), S.S. Colony, and Amalanathan, Special Sub-Inspector, also recovered some gold jewellery which he reportedly confessed to have stolen from a house in Tenkasi district on December 20.

During the inquiry in November, the police had recovered two gold chains and ₹9.60 lakh from Benjamin.