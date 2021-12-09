Madurai city has 13.27 lakh voters

Madurai

09 December 2021 21:24 IST

Madurai Corporation has 13,27,894 voters in the electoral roll released ahead of the election to urban local bodies.

Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan released the voter list for 100 wards which includes 6,25,617 men, 6,75,139 women and 138 others. The city has 1,317 polling booths.

Assistant Commissioners Dhakshinamoorthi, Suresh Kumar, Amirthalingam and Rengarajan, and Corporation Council secretary George Oliver Lawerence were present.