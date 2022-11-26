November 26, 2022 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

Madurai Children’s Literary Festival (MCLF) was born in 2019, bringing together six authors, five storytellers, two illustrators and theatre artists from across the country to encourage children to explore the world of books and stories. It was a huge success by any standards in a city that had not seen such an event before.

The first children’s lit fest in the city drew appreciation but Surya Preethy, the brain behind the event, who also runs the book store, Turning Point, was left with a longing to make it bigger and better. Now, after a gap of two years, she is back with MCLF 2.0, keeping with her promise to deliver with a fantastic line-up of speakers and participants.

The festival, aimed at school students of Class I to X, has grown to have 10 authors, nine storytellers, three illustrators and many theatre artists, booksellers and publishers who will engage the children — in age groups three to six, seven to 10 and 11 to 14 — in multiple sessions and interactive activities over the two-day festival.

The list of authors, storytellers and illustrators participating in MCLF is impressive, including renowned storyteller Geeta Ramanujam, Sahitya Akademi‘s Bal Sahitya Puruskar winner Paro Anand, writer and publisher Pickle Yolk Books, Richa Jha, versatile actor-storyteller-author Janaki Sabesh and graphic designer Anthoni Guruz who documented his travel experiences — while walking 300 kilometres from Chennai to Nagapattinam — in monochromatic sketches.

“Books should raise our children,” says Preethy and hopes that children attending the festival will be inspired by the culture of listening, reading and taxing their imagination and not be engrossed in a phone and spoon-fed by the digital media alone.

Amar Chitra Katha’s art director Savio Mascarenhas and performance storyteller Vikram Sridhar and Lavanya Srinivas are returning to fuel the imagination of children (as well as their accompanying parents and teachers) with workshops on art, theatre and story crafting. Workshops on poem and story writing and narration are also billed.

Children will also get a chance to join author Katie Bagli on a nature trail and hear her speak about flowers and trees, wildlife and mangroves, insects and bees. With Janaki Sabesh, children can share their family’s traditional recipes and learn the art of presenting and speaking with confidence.

Other new offerings at this year’s festival include book launches and panel discussions. Among the five new books to be released, is an interesting one called Stories by Children for Children, a compilation of 15 best short stories written by middle school students from city schools.

“Children’s literature has diversified into a variety of genres,” says Preethy adding that one of the panel discussions will focus on this diversity to initiate children into Indian themes, characters and plots they can identify with. Mindful parenting and the role of teachers and parents in raising readers are the topics for other panel discussions.

The two-day event will also include book readings, an art corner and craft activities, quizzes, story-writing contests and games. What Preethy is most excited about is the interaction between authors and children. She has initiated a reading challenge for the city’s children, wherein they are required to read 15 books in 60 days. The authors of three books that the children are supposed to finish reading this month, will present themselves in a surprise conversation with their young readers in the valedictory session on Sunday.

The Madurai Children’s Literary Festival is at Vallaba Vidyalaya, Alagar Koil Road; On November 26 and 27; 10.30am to 5pm. Entry is free and open to all. For details call 9789835736 or visit www.oruoorulalitfest.com