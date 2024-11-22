Madurai Children’s Literary Festival 2024 celebrates books, stories, and art

Madurai’s young and aspiring readers prepare to celebrate books, stories, and art through the annual literary event, Oru Oorla — Madurai Children’s Literary Festival (MCLF). In 2019, MCLF began as a preliminary step to inculcate the habit of reading among children, parents and literature enthusiasts alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What began as a humble initiative with a budget of ₹10,000 has grown into one of the town’s most eagerly anticipated literary festivals,” says Surya Preethy, the spearhead of MCLF and owner of the book store, Turning Point. “The overwhelming support we’ve received from parents, particularly mothers, has been encouraging. Staying true to our core beliefs and buoyed by the positive feedback, we are committed to making the Madurai Children’s Literature Festival better each year. We have unique sessions, discussions, and lectures that engage both adults and children alike.”

Every year, children are given the reading challenge, where they are given a reading task to complete before the festival, and the accomplished readers are recognised with certificates by renowned authors during the festival. This year, children have been encouraged to read Ashwin Prabhu’s Sculpted Stones, Savie Karnel’s Namelese Gods or Vibha Batra’s Khusthi Kid. Participants with an outstanding review of one of the books will get to meet and interact with the author.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-day literary festival, running from 9am to 5pm, has over 40 exciting sessions, including author readings, storytelling, workshops, and discussions with children’s authors, illustrators, and educators. Additionally, the festival will host competitions, book signings, and hands-on activities for children like making toys from waste, pottery, origami and tea coaster painting.

The 20-plus speakers line-up includes celebrated authors like Perumal Murugan, Udhay Sankar, Savie Karnel, Adithi Rao, and Muthukrishnan; renowned storytellers like Deepa Kiran, Parvathy Eswaran, and Vanithamani; illustrator Satwik Gade; educators Mo Pandiarajan and Ashwin Prabhu.

“The habit of reading has been steadily growing among children and parents, but my mission for this year’s event is to shine a spotlight on Indian literature for children,” says Surya. “Nowadays, kids are gravitating towards western books, and which is wonderful, but in the process, they often miss out on the essence of their own culture and heritage. By reading works from our Indian authors, children can savour and celebrate the richness of our traditions and culture. I fondly remember losing myself in RK Narayan’s vivid storytelling in Malgudi Days, and those memories still resonate with me,” she adds. Taking the journey forward, Surya aspires to fostering a love for books and storytelling among the young generation through Oru Oorla. She says, “We invite book connoisseurs of Madurai to join us as we celebrate the magic of storytelling, reading, and the power of imagination.”

On November 23 and 24 at Om Sadhana Central School in Viratipattu. There is free bus service to the venue today from Milan’m Mall K K Nagar at 9am and Madura College entrance at 10am. Two buses are arranged by Vallabha School on both days. Call 9789835736.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.