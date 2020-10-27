Madurai chapter of Laghu Udyog Bharati inaugurated

Madurai

The Madurai chapter of Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), a registered national-level organisation for micro and small industries, was inaugurated and its office-bearers were installed at an event here on Monday.

The LUB must work towards implementing various schemes of the Central government for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), said M. Ramalingam, General Manager, District Industries Centre. “Many industries in the district will fall under the micro enterprises category, following the change in definition of MSMEs. So, LUB must work with these industries towards their upliftment,” he said.

Mr. Ramalingam said ₹372. 4 crore had been sanctioned for 11,338 MSMEs in the district under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

The member-secretary of Centre for Entrepreneurship Development R. Jayaraman said LUB must empower, enrich and train more young entrepreneurs.

K. Subramanian, zonal manager of Indian Bank, said LUB must work for industrial development in all the 13 blocks in the district.

K.R. Gnanasambandan, who was chosen as president of the Madurai chapter of LUB, said individual organisations could not work alone in representing their grievances and demands. “But, LUB being a national-level body, it will work for the cause of the MSME sector,” he said.

V. Jayakumar Venkatraman, State general secretary, LUB, said industrial development in the State was disproportionate. “There is a need to distribute more industries across the state for uniform growth,” he said.

M.S. Vijayaragavan, president, who joined the event through an online platform, said their vision was nurturing the nation's growth through the development of micro and small enterprises.

Hariharan Ramamoorthy, national vice-president, and M. Mohanasundaram, national secretary, spoke online.

Earlier, K. Ramachandran, member, welcomed the gathering.