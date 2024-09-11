Madurai CEO transferred to Kallakurichi district

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai district Chief Education Officer K. Karthika was transferred to hold the post of CEO in Kallakurichi district following an order of the School Education Department issued on Monday.

Citing administrative reasons and for the betterment of the functioning of the department, the order said, Ms. Karthika would take the position of Kallakurichi CEO as the incumbent CEO R. Murugan had been transferred to the post of Assistant Director, Directorate of School Education.

As no CEO was appointed for Madurai district, Melur District Education Officer Indra would look after the duties of CEO till a new officer is appointed, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.