Madurai CEO transferred to Kallakurichi district

Published - September 11, 2024 08:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Madurai district Chief Education Officer K. Karthika was transferred to hold the post of CEO in Kallakurichi district following an order of the School Education Department issued on Monday.  

Citing administrative reasons and for the betterment of the functioning of the department, the order said, Ms. Karthika would take the position of Kallakurichi CEO as the incumbent CEO R. Murugan had been transferred to the post of Assistant Director, Directorate of School Education. 

As no CEO was appointed for Madurai district, Melur District Education Officer Indra would look after the duties of CEO till a new officer is appointed, officials said.

