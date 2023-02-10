Madurai Central Prison library adds audio books to its collection

February 10, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST

Madurai Central Prison has added audio books to its library for broadcasting popular books through a network of television sets for the benefit of the jail inmates.

Following the instructions of Director General of Police (Prisons) Amaraesh Pujari, the prison officials, led by Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) D. Pazhani, have started collecting books for the library through donors.

“We have so far received 10,000 new books from donors and our library has a collection of 13,000 books now,” said Prison Superintendent S. Vasanthakannan.

Besides, the library has over 500 audio books.

While the prisoners are allowed to go the library to read the books during daytime without affecting their daily routine, the audio books would be broadcast through 60 TV sets put up in various blocks in the afternoon.

The books would be broadcast through the control room between noon and 1.30 in all the 60 blocks, including four blocks in the women’s prison.

“In the last couple of days since we launched the audio books, we see a good response from the inmates so much so that we are getting suggestions on various popular books,” Mr. Vasanthakannan said.

The jail authorities said that donors were welcome to donate audio books also.