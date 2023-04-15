ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Central jail gets video calling facility for women prisoners

April 15, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Central Prison has introduced video calling facility for the women prisoners.

The new facility at the women’s wing was inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) D. Pazhani and Jail Superintendent Parasuraman, after Minister for Law and Prisons Department S. Raghupathi announced this in the Assembly on April 10.

The new facility will help the women prisoners to talk to their family members. A computer with lighting facility and video camera has been set up on the jail premises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Every prisoner would get to talk with their family members for 12 minutes. They would be given 10 opportunities in a month. This would ensure that they get 120 minutes of video calling per month. The facility has been introduced in five women prisons and would soon be expanded to all jails.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US