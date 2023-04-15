HamberMenu
Madurai Central jail gets video calling facility for women prisoners

April 15, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Central Prison has introduced video calling facility for the women prisoners.

The new facility at the women’s wing was inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) D. Pazhani and Jail Superintendent Parasuraman, after Minister for Law and Prisons Department S. Raghupathi announced this in the Assembly on April 10.

The new facility will help the women prisoners to talk to their family members. A computer with lighting facility and video camera has been set up on the jail premises.

Every prisoner would get to talk with their family members for 12 minutes. They would be given 10 opportunities in a month. This would ensure that they get 120 minutes of video calling per month. The facility has been introduced in five women prisons and would soon be expanded to all jails.

