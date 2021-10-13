Madurai candidate secures 5th rank in ICSI exam

MADURAI

13 October 2021 20:04 IST

S. Parvathy of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Madurai Chapter, has secured All India 5th rank in the professional examinations (new syllabus) conducted by Institute of Company Secretaries of India, New Delhi. The results were declared on Wednesday.

Ms. Parvathy cleared the final course papers at a single stretch. The Madurai Chapter of the ICSI said that this was a great achievement. She thanked her parents, teachers and friends for helping her achieve the goal.

